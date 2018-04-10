Everyone’s Talking About Mmusi And His Big Bag Of Avos — Nigeria Today

Everyone’s Talking About Mmusi And His Big Bag Of Avos

Newly re-elected leader of the Democratic Alliance, Mmusi Maimane, was seen on Sunday at OR Tambo international airport with a bag of avos that probably should’ve been booked in as checked baggage.

As is often the case, peeps on social media didn’t let this one pass without comment. What’s the fuss about? Well, according to all my hipster mates and Business Insider:

South Africans have been complaining about soaring avocado prices for some time. A single fruit could set you back R20 last year. (Currently retail prices at Pick n Pay and Woolworths range from R11 to 14.99).

But Mmusi is rolling in it:

Mmusi Maimane carrying a bag of avos. Leaving Joburg after #DAcongress2018 which gave him a second 3 year term. pic.twitter.com/j1PHW5BpRk — Tashreeq Truebody (@Truebz) April 8, 2018

Is that back sweat showing through the jacket? How much is this man carting around? Can someone hook him up with rolling wheels for the avos, too?

We have questions, and Amos has a good point:

Avos @WOOLWORTHS_SA is R50 for two. How many in that bag? He is saving a lot money & eat healthy — Amos Tabane CM(SA) (@RealAmosTabane) April 8, 2018

Avocados have actually been blamed for the dreadful state of young pockets, and that’s not even me trying to be funny. Check this out.

Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist and head of agribusiness research at the Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz), says that it is the fruit’s “high nutrient and beneficial fat content” that keeps it in demand:

“South Africa produces on average about 90,000 tonnes of avocados a year. This has grown significantly from levels of just under 70,000 tonnes in the early 2000s.

Data from Trade Map showed that SA generally exports two-thirds of our green gold. But in 2017, we managed to drop that number by 25%, to 43 492 tonnes. Some of this has to do with the drought, and most of it because I know some people that know some people.

Who’s stealing my beard and rolling tobacco?

The leading buyers of South African avocados included the Netherlands with a share of 69%, followed by the United Kingdom with a share of 22%, and Spain at 4%. The rest went to markets such as Namibia, Russia and Botswana.

So, how much for the bag, Mmusi?

According to our highly scientific estimates, his carry-on bag contained at least 65 avocados. Avocados currently retail for around R11.25 to R14.99 a piece at Pick n Pay and Woolworths. This values his haul at around R700 – almost enough to buy a pressure cooker or a microwave.

We might have staved off Day Zero for now, but maybe Mmusi knows something about an impending Cape avo crisis.

If your bounty ain’t ripe, just remember that you can speed up the natural process with these stealthy tips.

I’m with Claude:

Avos cost the same as gold now.

Mmusi should share his connection. — Claude Damoney (@csdamoney) April 8, 2018

[source:businessinsider]

