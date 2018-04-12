Everything You Need To Know About Google New App ”Google Go” — Nigeria Today

Everything You Need To Know About Google New App ”Google Go”
Google on Thursday, April 12, announced the launch of ‘Google Go’, a new app that provides a lighter, faster, way to search, with everything you need just a tap away. As more and more Africans come online every year, using mobile phones as their primary and sometimes only internet device, online isn’t somewhere they ‘go’ […]
The post Everything You Need To Know About Google New App ”Google Go” appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!