Evicted BBNaija Housemate, Bambam & Teddy A Arrives Nigeria In Style - Photos/Video — Nigeria Today

Evicted BBNaija Housemate, Bambam & Teddy A Arrives Nigeria In Style – Photos/Video
The evicted Big Brother Naija housemates and “Jim Iyke” of the house, Teddy A and Bam Bam have touched down Lagos airport on Monday and they stylish arrival, including the crowd that welcomed them is indeed grand.
They were received by a massive crowd. Many of their fans were seen with customize shirts and caps, among others.
But Nigerians get time sha….
