'Evil clique of judges' out to humiliate us, says Matiang'i - The Standard — Nigeria Today

'Evil clique of judges' out to humiliate us, says Matiang'i
The Government has formally complained about a judge who convicted the Interior Cabinet secretary and two other top officials, MPs have been told. And although Interior CS Fred Matiang'i did not specifically name Justice George Odunga, he appeared to …
CS Matiang'i summoned to explain land payout
Matiangi rails against 'activist captured' judiciary to MPs
Matiang'i accuses judges of colluding with civil society to frustrate the gov't
