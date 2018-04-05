Evil Couple Who Murdered Housemaid And Hid Her Body In The Freezer Sentenced To Death (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Evil Couple Who Murdered Housemaid And Hid Her Body In The Freezer Sentenced To Death (Photos)

A Kuwaiti court has sentenced a Lebanese man and his wife to death after they were convicted in absentia of killing a Filipina maid in a case that triggered a crisis between the Philippines and the Gulf Arab state, Kuwaiti newspapers reported on Sunday. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte last month ordered workers in Kuwait to […]

