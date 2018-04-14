 Ex BBNaija Housemate, Teddy A Launches New Record Label “Alpha Records” — Nigeria Today
Ex BBNaija Housemate, Teddy A Launches New Record Label “Alpha Records”

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Yes, Teddy A isn’t ready to let the many opportunities slip away. He just announced the birth of his music record lebel “Alpha Records” He postd and captioned it ;”I’m so hyped about this one. My newest baby, ALPHA Records. I hope the birth of this company brings greater, fruitful and more fulfilling years to […]

