Ex BBNaija Housemate, Teddy A Launches New Record Label “Alpha Records” — Nigeria Today

Ex BBNaija Housemate, Teddy A Launches New Record Label “Alpha Records”

Yes, Teddy A isn’t ready to let the many opportunities slip away. He just announced the birth of his music record lebel “Alpha Records” He postd and captioned it ;”I’m so hyped about this one. My newest baby, ALPHA Records. I hope the birth of this company brings greater, fruitful and more fulfilling years to […]

The post Ex BBNaija Housemate, Teddy A Launches New Record Label “Alpha Records” appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

