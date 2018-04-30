Ex BBNaija, Tboss Plays Pregnant Woman In “Ajoche”, New Africa Magic Series (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Ex BBNaija, Tboss Plays Pregnant Woman In “Ajoche”, New Africa Magic Series (Photos)

It’s been a year since the 2017 Big Brother Naija ‘See Gobbe’ wrapped up, and it’s good to see the housemates all flourish in the different career paths they each chose. TBoss starred as a pregnant woman in a new Africa Magic production titled “Ajoche” alongside former fellow housemate, Bassey, Femi Branch and veteran actress, […]

The post Ex BBNaija, Tboss Plays Pregnant Woman In “Ajoche”, New Africa Magic Series (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

