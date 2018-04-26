Ex-Jonathan’s Aide, Other Ask Court To Dismiss Alleged N5.1bn Fraud Charge — Nigeria Today

Ex-Jonathan’s Aide, Other Ask Court To Dismiss Alleged N5.1bn Fraud Charge

A former Senior Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Waripamo Dudafa and Iwejuo Joseph Nna on Thursday urged the Federal High Court in Lagos to discharge and acquit them of allegations of N5.1 billion fraud brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Dudafa and Nna, who is […]

The post Ex-Jonathan's Aide, Other Ask Court To Dismiss Alleged N5.1bn Fraud Charge appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

