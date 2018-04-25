Ex-Minister Seeks $1bn ECA for Research in Tertiary Institutions — Nigeria Today

Ex-Minister Seeks $1bn ECA for Research in Tertiary Institutions

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

A former Minister of Science and Technology, Prof. Turner Isoun has called on the federal and state governments to agree to withdraw another $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) for research and innovation in tertiary institutions in the country if they are serious about education.

Isoun, who spoke at the first matriculation ceremony of the University of Africa, Toru-Orua (UAT), funded through a public-private arrangement by the Bayelsa State government, said Nigeria would continue to lag behind if serious funding is not devoted to research to be overseen by exceptional academics in Nigerian universities.

In his lecture, ‘The University of Africa: In pursuit of an Innovative and Sustainable University, Responding to the Challenges of a State and a Nation’, he said beyond the long speeches during workshops, the government must begin to fund research in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

“The federal and state governments must consider that their contributions to the funding of tertiary education is an investment in their self-interest, as opposed to an expenditure with no returns.

“I wish to challenge the federal and state governments to allocate $1 billion from the excess crude account from which they have certain statutory rights to a fund established by law for use by tertiary institutions.

“If these funds are used to address specific (relevant) problems and needs, through innovative research and its application to products and services, there will be high returns on investment, both financial (to the government) and through improvement to the quality of life and employment opportunities for civil society.

He added: “This fund could for example enable an academically diverse team of innovative academics and students to design a practical means of providing renewable energy systems targeted for use in our remote schools.” Isoun said while some people many argue that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) was set up to achieve that aim, over 80 per cent of the fund is devoted to physical infrastructure, rather than intense scientific academic research.

While also calling for the establishment of more

universities, he regretted that the 160 universities in the

country could only provide admission for one third of the

average of 1.5 million candidates that apply for university

education annually.

In his remarks, Governor of Seriake Dickson bemoaned the

existing model for funding tertiary education in the country

and argued that it was not realistic to have quality

university education, considered the bedrock of societal

development which is cheaper than nursery education even

within the country.

Dickson also stated that the university is owned by the

Bayelsa government though with a different model designed to

make it self-sustaining through exploring creatives means of

generating revenue.

“The universities owned by the federal and state

governments rely totally on the government for their

running. Look at the decline in the standard of education,

the tendency of our elite to send their children to schools

abroad, whose funding model is different.

“We have announced a policy that the tertiary institutions

in Bayelsa would have to look inward. government would give

grants, build infrastructure, give loans for business

development. That is the new direction in Bayelsa.

“When university education is cheaper than nursery

education, we are not realistic. When it is cheap, it cannot

give us the quality and the innovation that we seek. When

university education becomes cheaper than nursery education,

then something has gone wrong,” he said.

The former Minister of Education, Alhaji Ibrahim Shekarau,

who was chairman of the event, urged the matriculating

students to take advantage of the opportunity of the

admission offered them to excel in their academics and

conduct so that the institution would be proud of them.

The acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Valentine Aletor also

warned the students against anti-social behaviour, saying

that the institution has zero tolerance for cultism,

forming of gangs, use of hard drugs, indecent dressing,

bullying and insubordination.

