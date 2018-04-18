Ex-NSITF boss in $2.8m poll row with Eze — Nigeria Today

Ex-NSITF boss in $2.8m poll row with Eze

•EFCC begins probe

UNDER what circumstance did former Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSTIF) Chairperson Dr. Ngozi Olojeme obtain $2.8 million and N240 million from a businessman, Prince Arthur Eze?

This is the puzzle the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is trying to unravel as it probes Olojeme over the matter.

She was said to have collected the N240million from an account with no Bank Verification Number (BVN).

She is also in fresh trouble for operating 50 accounts with different names in different banks and links with five companies.

The companies are Able -Jes Nigeria Ltd; Juliand Nig. Ltd; Majesty Mining and Construction Company Ltd; and Fresh Energy Limited.

But the most startling revelation was the recovery of multiple passports from Olojeme’s house by EFCC detectives.

She has a Ghana International Passport No. H2619481 in the name of Amartey Doris and one Ghana International Driving Licence permit with number IDP 0008462 in the name of Amartey Doris with all carrying her pictures.

Following these findings, the EFCC re-arrested and released Olojeme on bail on Monday.

There were indications that apart from the fraud case, she might be arraigned for using fake names to secure a Ghanaian passport.

A fact-sheet obtained from the EFCC indicated that Olojeme, who was the Deputy Chairman, Finance Committee of 2015 PDP/ Jonathan Campaign Committee, borrowed the $2.8million and N240million to contest for the party’s governorship ticket in 2014.

But shortly after getting the cash from Eze, she stopped picking his calls.

A petition from Eze, who is the Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Oranto Petroleum Limited accounted for the ongoing investigations.

“When they (detectives) initially arrested her, they confiscated her Nigerian passport. They later searched her house at 25, Kainji Crescent in Maitama and in the course of the search found a Ghanaian driver’s licence and multiple passports, including those of ECOWAS, Ghana and diplomatic passport under different names.

“EFCC is investigating her for allegedly obtaining money by false pretence which was reported to the commission by Prince Arthur Eze, MD/CEO of Oranto Petroleum Limited. The case was referred to the Advance Fee Fraud Unit.”

The document gave the details of the case against Olojeme.

It added: “In April 2014, Mrs. Olojeme approached Prince Eze that she intended to contest for the governorship election in Delta State and she had put up her properties for sale to raise money. She sought for assistance from the complainant.

“He further stated that he demanded to see the properties she intended to sell but she refused to show him. She however pleaded with him to trust her claiming she will never disappoint him.

“He added that at the initial stage he refused but after persistent pressure from her, he decided (Based on Trust) and paid the total sum of $2.8million into her Fidelity Bank domiciliary account and also the total sum of N240million into her Fidelity Bank account on the condition that she will return the money before the end of 2015.

“That between 2nd April, 2014 and 25th March, 2015 the total sum of USD $2.8million was paid to Ngozi Olojeme from the account of Oranto Petroleum Ltd by the complainant.

“ That between 25 July, 2014 and 6th November, 2014, the total sum of 240million Naira was also transferred from the account of Oranto Petroleum Ltd by the complainant.

“ That the said Olojeme’s Fidelity Bank account number 4021090292 where this money was paid into was not registered or linked to the BVN.

“That immediately she collected the money from him, she stopped picking his calls.”

EFCC also released insights into some fresh findings on Olojeme which necessitated her re-arrest.

The fact-sheet said: “That the BVN search conducted on Olojeme’s account shows that she operates over 50 bank accounts using different names with different banks.

“That Ngozi Olojeme is the director and sole signatory of the account of Able -Jes Nigeria Ltd and Juliand Nig. Ltd.

“That in the course of the search carried out in her house, one Ghana international passport Number: H2619481 in the name of Amartey Doris and one Ghana International Driving Licence permit with number IDP 0008462 in the name of

Amartey Doris all carrying the pictures of Ngozi Olojeme were recovered.

“That one ECOWAS Travel Certificate with No. 232/270052 in the name of Osakwe Justina Otito carrying the picture of Olojeme was recovered.

“That one Nigerian diplomatic passport with No. F50000049 in the name of Olojeme Juliet Ngozi was also recovered.

“Further recoveries made during the search include:

A list titled “ Properties and their locations” with a total of 37 properties at different locations in Delta, Bayelsa and Abuja;

One ECOWAS Certificate with No. 232/254586; A document titled “ Report and Action Plan as at 21st March, 2018” with names of companies and some properties in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt;

A single pay statement of account from Stanbic IBTC South Africa addressed to. Mrs. J.N Olojeme;

A copy of Certificate of incorporation for Majesty Mining and Construction Company Ltd;

Company seal of Fresh Energy Limited;

One plain letterhead of Office of the President of Nigeria Antigua and Barbuda Chamber of Commerce.

“Investigation is still ongoing, further development will be communicated in due course,” the document added.

This is the second time the ex-NSITF boss will be in EFCC net.

The EFCC is probing about N62.3billion fraud in NSITF with $48,485,127 credited to Olojeme.

Olojeme, who was grilled by the EFCC in January, is still on administrative bail with a responsibility to report fortnightly for interaction.

She insists that she is innocent of the allegations against her, but her Account Officer, Chuka Eze, has spilled the bean.

The anti-graft agency has arraigned former NSITF Managing Director, Umar Munir Abubakar and four others for alleged diversion of N18billion.

