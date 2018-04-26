Ex-PDP Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff, Joins APC — Nigeria Today

Ex-PDP Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff, Joins APC

Former Governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, who last year lost the post of the National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a long battle that was finally settled at the Supreme Court, has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daily Trust confirmed on Wednesday that the three term senator, will return along with PDP’s 2015 gubernatorial candidate in Borno State, Alhaji Gambo Lawan.

I congratulate former unwanted factional chairman of PDP, Ali Modu Sheriff, on his return to his natural habitat, APC. Sheriff is wise. With allegations against him and a soon to be released looters list round the corner, he has carried the broom so his problems will passover! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 26, 2018

It quoted the APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, as saying that Senator Sheriff would be received formally into the party today.

“The information I heard is that it will be tomorrow (today) at 12(pm),” he said.

That the event will take place in Abuja and with no officials of the party or government in Borno state is indicative of the problem that lies ahead.

Already, a source close to Shettima said the governor is also strategizing and has his plan B.

Lawan also confirmed that he would be defecting with Sheriff, saying he is leaving the PDP because it has been hijacked by some few people.

He said, “Yes, we have moved to the APC; I and former Governor Sheriff have left the PDP for the APC and there are reasons. Sheriff for instance is only going back home; he is the father of APC in Borno, he is a founding member of the party because he partook in taking the ANPP as one of the legacy parties that formed the APC. “He only left the APC in 2015 when he was unfairly treated during the sharing of leadership positions when his candidate for the national secretary, Matawalli Kashim Imam was short-changed. “So there is nothing new; Sheriff is the face of APC in Borno and the North East; he is the one who enthroned the incumbent governor and is behind the success story of many politicians. “For me, I am not used to defection but was compelled to leave the PDP because it has been hijacked by some few people; the party has not reformed. “And most importantly, politics is local; Borno is APC and it is for President Buhari. Our joining the party with millions of our supporters will strengthen it in Borno and environs.”

APC Snubs Sheriff?

It is understood that the national leadership of the APC has asked Sheriff, who has indicated interest to join the ruling party in Abuja, to do so at his ward.

Sheriff was scheduled to storm the national headquarters of the party in Abuja by noon on Thursday with his supporters, where he would have declared for the party.

A three-paragraph statement was nevertheless issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in which he directed Modu-Sheriff to join the party in his ward.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to reports in some sections of the media that the former factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress today at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja. “While we are aware of such intentions, we wish to restate our earlier position that anyone who wants to join the Party should do so at the ward level. “We are happy to welcome new members to our party, but membership cards are not issued at the Party National Secretariat.”

