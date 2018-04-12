Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan's daughter, Faith Sakwe and hubby celebrate 4th wedding anniversary - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan’s daughter, Faith Sakwe and hubby celebrate 4th wedding anniversary – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan's daughter, Faith Sakwe and hubby celebrate 4th wedding anniversary
Information Nigeria
Former president Goodluck Jonathan's daughter, Faith Sakwe and her husband, God'swill Edward, are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary today April 12th. The former president pulled all the stops to host a dream wedding for Faith and her husband in …
Mayses celebrate 60th anniversary
Muller couple celebrate 65th wedding anniversary – Now that's amorè
Five decades of love and marriage
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!