Ex-president Zuma, 76, takes 24-yr-old lady as his 7th wife — Nigeria Today

Ex-president Zuma, 76, takes 24-yr-old lady as his 7th wife

Former president Jacob Zuma will be getting married yet again.

His bride to be is understood to be 24-year-old Nonkanyiso Conco. Zuma and his family have apparently already paid lobola for her, and both families are understood to be happy with the union.

Polygamy is common in Zulu culture and tradition. According to a source: “Both families are ecstatic. He [Zuma] promised that he will marry the girl after his presidency, and he has kept that promise.”

News24 reports that Conco already gave birth to a child fathered by Zuma just a week ago, on 12 April.

