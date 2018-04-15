Exams council says it will take action against head teachers who submit inaccurate data - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Exams council says it will take action against head teachers who submit inaccurate data – The Standard
The Standard
Exams council says it will take action against head teachers who submit inaccurate data
The Standard
The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) has banned the photocopying of examination papers. The exams council has also warned head teachers against submitting inaccurate registration data that could lead to candidates missing exams. In last year …
Knec bans photocopying of test papers
