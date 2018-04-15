 Excess taxation: Ogbe-Ijaw ferry boat union appeals to Okowa - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Excess taxation: Ogbe-Ijaw ferry boat union appeals to Okowa – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Excess taxation: Ogbe-Ijaw ferry boat union appeals to Okowa
Vanguard
The executives of Ferry Boats Transport Union, Ogbe-Ijaw market (market road unit), have appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to prevail on his Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Vincent Uduaghan and his director, Lucky Omoniy, to stop what the union
Group extols Okowa's leadership qualities, calls for second termGuardian (blog)
When we destroy facilities, we destroy ourselves, Okowa tells saboteursNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Why 'Patrick Egone' Thinks Delta Governor Might Win Second TermSurge (blog)

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.