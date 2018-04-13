Excited for ‘Rampage’? You can play the arcade game online for free — Nigeria Today

Excited for ‘Rampage’? You can play the arcade game online for free
To celebrate the theatrical release of Rampage, Warner Bros. created a site where you can play the arcade game for free in your browser. We tried it out on both desktop and mobile and it’s a stomping good time as always.
