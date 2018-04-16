Excited Onyekuru Returns To Full Training With Anderlecht - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Excited Onyekuru Returns To Full Training With Anderlecht – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Excited Onyekuru Returns To Full Training With Anderlecht
Complete Sports Nigeria
By Johnny Edward: Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru has resumed full training with Anderletch five months after sustaining a knee injury, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. Got something to say? The let your voice be heard! Back Pass *Sport related …
Henry Onyekuru resumes full training with Anderlecht
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!