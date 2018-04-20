Excitement as Made In Nigeria poetry show heads to Jos - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Excitement as Made In Nigeria poetry show heads to Jos – New Telegraph Newspaper



New Telegraph Newspaper Excitement as Made In Nigeria poetry show heads to Jos

New Telegraph Newspaper

After two stops in Nigeria's northeast, first in Maiduguri on February 24 and then on Yola on April 7, 2018, Simply Poetry Ltd is slated to perform its staged poetry and theatre production headlined by Dike Chukwumerije before a Jos audience in Plateau …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

