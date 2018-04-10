Excitement as UNIUYO mini-water scheme comes on stream - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Excitement as UNIUYO mini-water scheme comes on stream – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Excitement as UNIUYO mini-water scheme comes on stream
Vanguard
THE students, staff and management of University of Uyo, UNIUYO, in Akwa Ibom State are in high spirits and they have many reasons to be excited. The acute water shortage being experienced in Uyo, the state capital, would not affect the institution, as …
Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Govt Rejects Pastor's Indictment in Deadly Church Collapse
Akwa-Ibom APC says Buhari's bid for 2019 best for Nigeria
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!