Exclusive: Juliet Ibrahim’s Favorite S.ex Position Revealed (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Exclusive: Juliet Ibrahim’s Favorite S.ex Position Revealed (Photos)

Ghanian beautiful actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has refused to be opress by cyber bullies.

Despite the trolls she gets online, she still talks whenever she feels like.

The actress, who is in a relationship with Nigerian rapper, Iceberg Slim, has talked about her favorite sex position in a social media post.

Source – 36ng

The post Exclusive: Juliet Ibrahim’s Favorite S.ex Position Revealed (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

