Exclusive Photos From Bambam And Teddy A’s Eviction Party — Nigeria Today

Exclusive Photos From Bambam And Teddy A’s Eviction Party
Former big brother Naija housemates, BamBam and Teddy A had their eviction party last night at 2Face’s Rumours club, Ikeja, Lagos.
BamBam stepped out in a black gown, while Teddy stepped out in a blazer jacket, and they looked absolutely stunning.
Ex- housemates, Bitto and Vandora were in attendance.
See photos below.
Source – 36ng
The post Exclusive Photos From Bambam And Teddy A’s Eviction Party appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!