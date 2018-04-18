 Exercise Ayem Akpatuma: Army loses 13 officers, arrests 182 suspects — Nigeria Today
Exercise Ayem Akpatuma: Army loses 13 officers, arrests 182 suspects

No fewer than 182 suspects have been arrested in Benue, Taraba and Kaduna States during the conduct of “Exercise Ayem Akpatuma’’ by the Nigerian Army in the volatile areas. The Director, Defence Information (DDI), Brig.-Gen. John Agim, announced the figure, while giving update on the just-concluded exercise, which also covered Nasarawa, Niger and Kogi states. […]

