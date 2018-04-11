Exotic Cars And Charms! 14 Suspected Yahoo Boys Paraded By EFCC Today (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Exotic Cars And Charms! 14 Suspected Yahoo Boys Paraded By EFCC Today (Photos)

EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, arrested 14 suspected Internet fraudsters. The suspects are: Abiola Kayode, Adeleye Adewale, Adeniyi Abiola, Favour Iruabo, Iyiola Olayemi, Lawal Remilekun and Martins Adetunji. Others are: Obafunsho Oladipupo Samson, Olaleye Bamilola Hassan, Oseni Ridwan, Peter Ayobami Samuel, Peter Toluwabori, Prince Jibril Dirisu and Richard Jerry John. The […]

The post Exotic Cars And Charms! 14 Suspected Yahoo Boys Paraded By EFCC Today (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

