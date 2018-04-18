Expatriate Card: NIS Urges CONTEC to Sustain Cutting-Edge Technology — Nigeria Today

Expatriate Card: NIS Urges CONTEC to Sustain Cutting-Edge Technology

The Assistant Comptroller General (ACG), in charge of Combined Expatriate Resident Permit and Aliens Cards (CERPAC) of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr. Abdulrasaq Dangiri, has commended the management and staff of Continental Transfert Technique Limited (CONTEC Global) for deploying state of the art and cutting edge technology in the production of CERPAC cards.

Dangiri, who made the disclosure after inspecting the facilities at the Abuja CERPAC production centre on Monday, expressed happiness at the cordial relationship that exist between the privately led technologically based security organization and Immigration Service.

The ACG said: ”It is my pleasure to admire and to appreciate the good work of CONTEC Global in the provision and production of CERPAC cards to deserving Nigerians and Expatriates coming to Nigeria to do business.

“I’m indeed happy to be here today and have observed the very robust working relation since the collaboration started. We will continue to do all the administrative work looking at what is happening here from the other end, and then ensuring that both the administrative and documentation work is done and then give the go ahead for the production of the biometric card.”

”And above all I’m so happy that we have that cordial relationship exiting between NIS and CONTEC Global.

Dangiri charged staffers of both organizations to work hard through existing partnership for the progress of Nigeria, the organizations that are stake especially in the business and security aspects, stressing that he is confident that the good relationship will grow to greater height.

According to him, NIS will maintain the security aspect while CONTEC will maintain the business aspect, stressing: ”I hope the good and cordial relationship will continue. I have come and happy with what is on the ground as I have been conducted round the state of the art technology being used here.”

The Chairman of CONTEC, Dr. Benoy Berry, who was represented by Dr. Sahshi Mozumder, expressed happiness at the timely visit of the ACG to have a first-hand experience of what the organization is doing for the overall benefit of the country, Nigerians and foreigners.

Dr. Berry said: ”Our company is constantly using and deploying international best standard and practice and cutting edge technology to ensure that NIS realise its main objective of the collaboration with CONTEC.” Messrs. Mahesh Sridharan, Vijaya Kumar Koshraju, Tunde Sanwo, Olusegun Akintunde and Mrs. Lynette Kofidu Osi accompanied the ACG on the facility tour.

