 Experts Advocate Simplified Solutions for Financial Inclusion - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Experts Advocate Simplified Solutions for Financial Inclusion – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Experts Advocate Simplified Solutions for Financial Inclusion
THISDAY Newspapers
The success of the financial inclusion in Nigeria will be guaranteed through the deployment of simple technologies and processes that align with the realities of the target audience who are mainly at the bottom of the pyramid, experts have said. This

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.