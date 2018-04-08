 Explosion Rocks Building In Ile Ife - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Explosion Rocks Building In Ile Ife – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Explosion Rocks Building In Ile Ife
Independent Newspapers Limited
Osogbo – A popular pharmaceutical company in the ancient town of Ile-Ife, Osun State has been reportedly torched by substance believed to explosive. Ebenco pharmacy located at number 101b Moore area of the town was brought down to debris with one life
One person feared dead as explosion destroys storey building in IfeNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Explosion Kills One Person In Ile-IfeNaija News
Explosion Kills One Person In OsunCHANNELS TELEVISION
Concise News
all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.