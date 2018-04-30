Explosion! — Nigeria Today

Explosion!
*Bomb shatters Nwodo’s Nsukka residence
*Miscreants after Ohanaeze leader’s life – Police
*It’s ugly, evil and outrageous – Ekweremadu
*I’ll not be deterred from serving my people – Nwodo
A bomb exploded on Sunday at Ukehe, the country home of the president-general of
Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, shattering part of a building inside the
compound.
Police Bomb Disposal Unit says that it could be an Improvised Explosive Device, IED,
that was hurled over the fence into the compound.
This caused extensive damage to the windows, the ceiling of one of the houses in the
compound and an air-conditioning unit.
A release by the media adviser to the presidentgeneral, Chief Emeka Attamah,
disclosed that the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed,
accompanied by the Area Commander for Nsukka Police Command and the
Divisional Police Officer for Igbo Etiti LGA, were there to inspect the scene of the
bomb blast which created a crater in the compound.
The Commissioner of Police enjoined people of the state to be vigilant and report
any strange face to security operatives.
Danmallam, who described Enugu State as very peaceful, wondered why some
“miscreants” would be after the life of Chief Nwodo whom he said was only serving
his people, adding that what happened was a sign for the need for greater security
around him.
He ordered that security be beefed up in and around Chief Nwodo's compound and
promised that the perpetrators would soon be identified and brought to justice.
Earlier, the commander of the Bomb Disposal Unit, DSP John Aniche had briefed the
commissioner and Chief Nwodo on the items they collected from the scene, which
included batteries, pellets and other materials used in preparing the IED, saying that
they would be carefully scrutinised and analysed.
Reacting, Nwodo expressed surprise that anybody would be after his life, but vowed
that the incidence would not deter him from leading his people.
He thanked the commissioner for his prompt response to the incident.
Reacting to the incident, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu condemned in
strong terms the bombing of the country home of the Chief Nwodo.
In a statement issued in Abuja by his special adviser on Media, Mr. Uche Anichukwu,
Ekweremadu described the bombing as dastardly.
"It is certainly ugly, evil, and outrageous. I roundly condemn it. This is quite an
unusual development in the South East and we will not accept it.
“I call on the security agencies to get to the root of this devilish act and ensure that
the culprits and masterminds are brought to book immediately” the statement said.
Sources said that the explosion which razed parts of the building at Ukehe town in
Nsukka was triggered by an improvised explosive device, IED.
Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Police Command, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu,
who confirmed the development, told our correspondent that the police had already
commenced investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Amaraizu noted that there were no lives lost to the explosion which he said were
caused by a very low device thrown into Nwodo’s compound by unknown persons.
“The state Commissioner of Police immediately raced to the scene of the incident on
getting the report and while there, Nwodo, who was not around when the explosion
happened, also came in,” the police spokesperson said.
He said the explosion caused minor damage to the windows of a smaller building
inside the compound, adding that the Command has deployed its officers to secure
the area.
“The command is on top of the situation and very soon the perpetrators will be
arrested as we have commenced investigation into the incident,” he added.
