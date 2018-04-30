Explosion! — Nigeria Today

Explosion!

*Bomb shatters Nwodo’s Nsukka residence

*Miscreants after Ohanaeze leader’s life – Police

*It’s ugly, evil and outrageous – Ekweremadu

*I’ll not be deterred from serving my people – Nwodo

A bomb exploded on Sunday at Ukehe, the country home of the president-general of

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, shattering part of a building inside the

compound.

Police Bomb Disposal Unit says that it could be an Improvised Explosive Device, IED,

that was hurled over the fence into the compound.

This caused extensive damage to the windows, the ceiling of one of the houses in the

compound and an air-conditioning unit.

A release by the media adviser to the presidentgeneral, Chief Emeka Attamah,

disclosed that the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed,

accompanied by the Area Commander for Nsukka Police Command and the

Divisional Police Officer for Igbo Etiti LGA, were there to inspect the scene of the

bomb blast which created a crater in the compound.

The Commissioner of Police enjoined people of the state to be vigilant and report

any strange face to security operatives.

Danmallam, who described Enugu State as very peaceful, wondered why some

“miscreants” would be after the life of Chief Nwodo whom he said was only serving

his people, adding that what happened was a sign for the need for greater security

around him.

He ordered that security be beefed up in and around Chief Nwodo's compound and

promised that the perpetrators would soon be identified and brought to justice.

Earlier, the commander of the Bomb Disposal Unit, DSP John Aniche had briefed the

commissioner and Chief Nwodo on the items they collected from the scene, which

included batteries, pellets and other materials used in preparing the IED, saying that

they would be carefully scrutinised and analysed.

Reacting, Nwodo expressed surprise that anybody would be after his life, but vowed

that the incidence would not deter him from leading his people.

He thanked the commissioner for his prompt response to the incident.

Reacting to the incident, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu condemned in

strong terms the bombing of the country home of the Chief Nwodo.

In a statement issued in Abuja by his special adviser on Media, Mr. Uche Anichukwu,

Ekweremadu described the bombing as dastardly.

"It is certainly ugly, evil, and outrageous. I roundly condemn it. This is quite an

unusual development in the South East and we will not accept it.

“I call on the security agencies to get to the root of this devilish act and ensure that

the culprits and masterminds are brought to book immediately” the statement said.

Sources said that the explosion which razed parts of the building at Ukehe town in

Nsukka‎ was triggered by an improvised explosive device, IED.

Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Police Command, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu,

who confirmed the development, told our correspondent that the police had already

commenced ‎investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Amaraizu noted that there were no lives lost to the explosion which he said were

caused by a very low device thrown into Nwodo’s compound by unknown persons.

“The state Commissioner of Police immediately raced to the scene of the incident on

getting the report and while there, Nwodo, who was not around when the explosion

happened, also came in,” the police spokesperson said.

He said the explosion caused minor damage to the windows of a smaller building

inside the compound, adding that the Command has deployed its officers to secure

the area.

“The command is on top of the situation and very soon the perpetrators will be

arrested as we have commenced investigation into the incident,” he added.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

