Exposure to sun causes 80% of most wrinkles, age spots, says plastic surgeon - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Exposure to sun causes 80% of most wrinkles, age spots, says plastic surgeon – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Exposure to sun causes 80% of most wrinkles, age spots, says plastic surgeon
Vanguard
Dr Ayobami Aranmolate, a plastic and aesthetic surgeon, says exposure to sun causes 80 per cent of most common facial wrinkles and age spots. Aranmolate said on Monday in Lagos that the major factor responsible for accelerating aging was the sun. He …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!