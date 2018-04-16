 Ezekwesili reveals cause of high level corruption in Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Ezekwesili reveals cause of high level corruption in Nigeria

The former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has blamed the discretionary allocation of oil blocks for the high level of corruption in the country. Ezekwesili speaking in Lagos on Monday at the Oil & Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) National Educational Summit, urged the Federal Government to adopt right policies in the oil […]

