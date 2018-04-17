Ezenwa trains with Enyimba in recovery bid — Nigeria Today

Ezenwa trains with Enyimba in recovery bid

Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr is a happy man following goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa’s return to training with his club, Enyimba FC.

Ezenwa had a minor injury in his team’s last away clash against Kwara United in Ilorin, a development which caused an uproar in the media, but the former Sunshine Stars shot-stopper debunked report it was a serious injury.

Speaking to AOIFootball.com exclusively, the former FC Ifeanyi Ubah goalie revealed that he is back in training and would be fit for Enyimba FC’s NPFL game this weekend.

“I am back in training with my team. The recovery was fast and I will be available for selection this weekend,” Ezenwa confirmed.

Speaking further, Ezenwa revealed he got a phone call from Coach Gernot Rohr who is happy that he is back to training.

“Yes, the coach called me. He is very happy with my recovery and hopes I continue to play and stay fit ahead of the World Cup,” he concluded.

