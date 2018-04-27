F1 world champion Button gets SMP WEC LMP1 deal starting at Le Mans - autosport.com — Nigeria Today

F1 world champion Button gets SMP WEC LMP1 deal starting at Le Mans – autosport.com
|
autosport.com
|
F1 world champion Button gets SMP WEC LMP1 deal starting at Le Mans
autosport.com
Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button will drive for the SMP Racing LMP1 team in the 2018/19 World Endurance Championship season, starting with this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Button, the 2009 world champion, will make his debut at Le Mans in one of SMP …
Button confirms SMP Racing deal for WEC 2018-19 season
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!