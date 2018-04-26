FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N626.8 billion for April — Nigeria Today

FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N626.8 billion for April
N480.59 billion was received as gross statutory revenue, lower than N557.94 billion received in March by N77.34 billion
