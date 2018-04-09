Fabio Capello Announces Retirement From Management — Nigeria Today

Fabio Capello Announces Retirement From Management

Former AC Milan, Madrid and England manager, Fabio Capello has announced he will retire from coaching, after he was sacked by Jiangsu Suning.

The Italian manager won four Serie A titles and the UCL with Milan, before switching to Madrid and winning the Liga, he left after misunderstanding with the chairman.

He returned to Milan and managed Roma and Juventus, winning scudettos at both clubs, however, his two titles at Juventus was revoked due to the Calciopoli Scandal.

He went into international coaching, managing England from 2008-2012, before taking Russia to the 2014 World Cup, however he left Moscow, after a poor 2016 Euro Cup.

He was sacked after a short stint with Jiangsu Suning and has been linked with the Italian post, but Capello has denied the claims.

However, Capello has dismissed those rumours, claiming he intends to spend the rest of his career as a commentator and will not manage again.

“Italy’s bench? I have already said no,” Capello told Radio Rai.

“I’ve already had some experience with the English and Russian national teams, I wanted to try to train a club once again and Jiangsu was my last football experience.

“I did everything I wanted, I’m very happy with what I did, and now I am delighted to be a TV commentator. You always win in this role!”

Fabio Capello Announces Retirement From Management

