Fabio Capello rules himself out of Italy manager's job - SkySports — Nigeria Today

 Fabio Capello rules himself out of Italy manager's job
Fabio Capello rules himself out of Italy manager’s job – SkySports

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Sports


Fabio Capello rules himself out of Italy manager's job
Fabio Capello has ruled himself out of the Italy job and confirmed he has retired from football management. The 71-year-old was dismissed by Chinese Super League outfit Jiangsu Suning in March, and the former England, AC Milan, Roma and Real Madrid
