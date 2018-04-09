Fabio Capello rules himself out of Italy manager's job - SkySports — Nigeria Today

Fabio Capello rules himself out of Italy manager’s job – SkySports
Fabio Capello rules himself out of Italy manager's job
Fabio Capello has ruled himself out of the Italy job and confirmed he has retired from football management. The 71-year-old was dismissed by Chinese Super League outfit Jiangsu Suning in March, and the former England, AC Milan, Roma and Real Madrid …
