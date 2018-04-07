Faceblock campaign urges users to boycott Facebook for a day - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Faceblock campaign urges users to boycott Facebook for a day – The Guardian
|
Faceblock campaign urges users to boycott Facebook for a day
Facebook users are being urged to stop using the social media platform for one day in protest against the company's involvement in the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The Faceblock campaign has been planned to coincide with Mark Zuckerberg's appearance …
