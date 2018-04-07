 Faceblock campaign urges users to boycott Facebook for a day - The Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Faceblock campaign urges users to boycott Facebook for a day – The Guardian

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Faceblock campaign urges users to boycott Facebook for a day
The Guardian
Facebook users are being urged to stop using the social media platform for one day in protest against the company's involvement in the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The Faceblock campaign has been planned to coincide with Mark Zuckerberg's appearance
Here Is Facebook's Dubious Plan to Prevent Its 2016 Election Catastrophe From Happening AgainGizmodo
Facebook to verify identities for political adsKhaleej Times
Facebook to allow political ads from verified advertisers onlyBusiness Today
CNN –Alton Telegraph –USA TODAY –Wall Street Journal
all 341 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.