 Facebook admits 2.7 million EU users' data possibly shared - Deutsche Welle — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Facebook admits 2.7 million EU users’ data possibly shared – Deutsche Welle

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Deutsche Welle

Facebook admits 2.7 million EU users' data possibly shared
Deutsche Welle
Facebook has told the EU that 2.7 million EU citizens are among the 87 million people who may have had their data breached. EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova is to call Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg "early next week." A smartphone showing Facebook in
An Update on Our Plans to Restrict Data Access on Facebook | Facebook NewsroomDaily Mail
Facebook's Sandberg: We expect to find more improperly shared user dataPolitico
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg: 'We are not sweeping up data'MarketWatch

all 436 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.