Facebook admits 2.7 million EU users' data possibly shared - Deutsche Welle — Nigeria Today

Facebook admits 2.7 million EU users' data possibly shared
Deutsche Welle
Facebook admits 2.7 million EU users' data possibly shared
Deutsche Welle
Facebook has told the EU that 2.7 million EU citizens are among the 87 million people who may have had their data breached. EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova is to call Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg "early next week." A smartphone showing Facebook in …
