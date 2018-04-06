Facebook backs political ad bill, sets limits on 'issue ads' - eNCA — Nigeria Today

Facebook backs political ad bill, sets limits on ‘issue ads’ – eNCA
|
eNCA
|
Facebook backs political ad bill, sets limits on 'issue ads'
eNCA
File: Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg announced for the first time on Friday proposed legislation requiring social media sites to disclose the identities of buyers of online political campaign ads and introduced a new verification process. Photo: AFP …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!