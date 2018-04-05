 Facebook brings AR features to ‘Ready Player One,’ ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ posters — Nigeria Today
Facebook brings AR features to ‘Ready Player One,’ ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ posters

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

If you’re ready to be immersed in one of your favorite films, look no further than the Facebook camera app. The social media giant is bringing augmented reality tracking features to movie posters.

The post Facebook brings AR features to ‘Ready Player One,’ ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ posters appeared first on Digital Trends.

