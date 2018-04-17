 Facebook, Microsoft, and other tech companies pledge to never help governments launch cyberattacks - The Verge — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Facebook, Microsoft, and other tech companies pledge to never help governments launch cyberattacks – The Verge

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Verge

Facebook, Microsoft, and other tech companies pledge to never help governments launch cyberattacks
The Verge
Thirty-four major technology companies — including Facebook, Microsoft, HP, ARM, Cisco, and Oracle — have signed a new Cybersecurity Tech Accord. The pledge spans helping to protect against cyberattacks as well as to not helping governments
Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacksReuters
Supreme Court dismisses major privacy rights caseCNNMoney
Tech firms sign pledge to refrain from helping cyberattacksChannel NewsAsia
PCMag –Wall Street Journal –Zacks.com –Action News Now
all 384 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.