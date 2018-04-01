 Facebook plans crackdown on ad targeting without consent - Ripples Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Facebook plans crackdown on ad targeting without consent – Ripples Nigeria

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Ripples Nigeria

Facebook plans crackdown on ad targeting without consent
Ripples Nigeria
Social media giant, Facebook is scrambling to add safeguards in opposition to abuse of consumer information after reeling from a backlash over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Reports say Facebook will launch a certification instrument that ensures e

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.