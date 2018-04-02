Facebook rolls out stricter rules regarding email-targeted advertisements — Nigeria Today

Facebook rolls out stricter rules regarding email-targeted advertisements
In order to address the fallout surrounding the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook is rolling out a policy of stricter enforcement of its privacy rules regarding email-targeted advertisements.
The post Facebook rolls out stricter rules regarding email-targeted advertisements appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!