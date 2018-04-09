Facebook suspends Cubeyou over harvesting data claims - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Facebook suspends Cubeyou over harvesting data claims – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Facebook suspends Cubeyou over harvesting data claims
The Guardian
Facebook has suspended a company from its site while it investigates claims it harvested user information under the guise of academic research, in a case with echoes of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Facebook employs psychologist whose firm sold data …
