Facebook to crack down on non-consensual email targeting - Seeking Alpha — Nigeria Today

Facebook to crack down on non-consensual email targeting – Seeking Alpha
|
Facebook to crack down on non-consensual email targeting
Seeking Alpha
Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) will launch a certification tool that demands that marketers guarantee email addresses used for ad targeting were rightfully attained, TechCrunch says. Facebook confirms that the tool will require advertisers and the agencies …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!