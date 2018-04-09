 Facebook to make election ads, pages more transparent - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Facebook to make election ads, pages more transparent – The Punch

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Facebook to make election ads, pages more transparent
The Punch
Facebook has announced that changes are being made to make election ads and pages more transparent on its platform and Instagram. These changes, according to the company, are designed to increase transparency and accountability as well as prevent
Facebook clamps down on page managers and political advertising with Twitter to followMuMbrella
Maryland General Assembly Passes Bill To Regulate Digital Political AdvertisementsThe Bottom Line News
CA impact: Maryland becomes first US state to pass law to regulate Facebook political adsOneindia
Frederick News Post –Pakistan Today
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.