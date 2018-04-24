Facebook urged to use face recognition to block scam ads - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Facebook urged to use face recognition to block scam ads – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Facebook urged to use face recognition to block scam ads
The Guardian
Facebook is facing calls to deploy facial recognition technology to block scam adverts featuring celebrities, after consumer campaigner Martin Lewis launched legal proceedings against the social network over fake promotions claiming his endorsement …
Journalist sues Facebook for defamation over cryptocurrency scam ads
British Finance Expert To Sue Facebook For Scam Cryptocurrency Ads
Facebook Is Being Sued for Defamation Over Fake 'Get Rich Quick' Ads
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!