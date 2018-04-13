Facebook wants users to earn money exposing data abuses — Nigeria Today

Facebook wants users to earn money exposing data abuses

Users on Facebook can now earn a reward when they identify and report malicious platform app collecting data and another person abusing it. Facebook is calling it the Data Abuse Bounty. “We want to protect out users’ data from malicious abuse of trust,” the company wrote in a blog post. “This means protecting it via…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Facebook wants users to earn money exposing data abuses appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

