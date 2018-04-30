 Facebook’s F8 starts Tuesday. What do you want to hear about? — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Facebook’s F8 starts Tuesday. What do you want to hear about?

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

All eyes will be on CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook F8 as the firm unveils its latest research and innovations. But Facebook must also prove that it will be able to respect user privacy. What do you want to hear him talk about?

The post Facebook’s F8 starts Tuesday. What do you want to hear about? appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.