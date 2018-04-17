 Facebook’s photo tag suggestions could violate Illinois law — and cost billions — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Facebook’s photo tag suggestions could violate Illinois law — and cost billions

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

A federal judge has again dismissed Facebook’s request to throw out a lawsuit that claims the social network’s suggested photo tags tool breaks an Illinois law that prevents storing biometric data without consent.

The post Facebook’s photo tag suggestions could violate Illinois law — and cost billions appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.