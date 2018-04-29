FACT CHECK | President Buhari is Not the First African Leader to Visit Trump’s White House — Nigeria Today

FACT CHECK | President Buhari is Not the First African Leader to Visit Trump’s White House

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is not the first African leader to be received by Trump’s White House administration as widely reported by some local Nigerian media, international media and President Buhari’s aides.

Nigerian President Buhari will be the first African leader to be received by Trump’s White House administration https://t.co/BPMqgAAi2U by @SJFindlay — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 29, 2018

Nigeria’s President @MBuhari will on April 30 hold the distinction of becoming the first African president to meet US President Trump at the White House in Washington. #PMBinWashington https://t.co/vbmtnf2Da5 — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 27, 2018

Recall that President Donald Trump on Monday 3rd April 2017, welcomed Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to the White House.

In his remarks in the Oval Office during the leader’s first visit to Washington, Trump praised Sisi and referenced their first meeting, during the 2016 presidential campaign, describing him as “somebody that’s been very close to me from the first time I met him.”

“We agree on so many things,” Trump said. “I just want to let everybody know, in case there was any doubt, that we are very much behind President el-Sisi. He’s done a fantastic job in a very difficult situation. We are very much behind Egypt and the people of Egypt, and the United States has, believe me, backing and we have strong backing.”

Sisi, in return, said to Trump through a translator: “I’ve had a deep appreciation and admiration of your unique personality, especially as you’re standing very strong in the counter-terrorism field.”

