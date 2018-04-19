Facts With Kulqee: Easy Steps on How to Build Your First 1,000 Loyal Fans — Nigeria Today

Facts With Kulqee: Easy Steps on How to Build Your First 1,000 Loyal Fans

The aim of every entertainer is to build a cultic or loyal fan base. It is the number of fans an entertainer has that determines his/her pays. Thus, calculating the sales made by an entertainer is equivalent to his/her fan base. With this said, building a loyal fan base is key. By saying a loyal fan base, I mean; fans that are dedicated to you and your contents and appreciates every work of yours. It is one to have a fan, it is another to retain the fan and make them loyal to you.

The entertainment industry is getting crowded (even though there is still space to accommodate many), thus it takes a lot of creativity, strategy, consistency, uniqueness, and dedication to make an impact in the industry. Selling yourself is the bottom-line so it requires a lot of energy to sell a unique product to the market, as you will need to appeal to the market, get them to accept your product or compete with the trend hoping to break in. Either way, these simple steps will help you cultivate at least 1,000 loyal fans when effectively utilized.

1. ADVERTISE YOURSELF.

Every entertainer is an ambassador of his brand. He or she represents all his or her brand is about, guess this is why people tend to despise your contents when they hate you. Mind you when I say do not let people hate you, I mean when they hate on you for messing up or pride etc. If they hate you for jealousy or sth never mind, they more your haters like the one EFE has, the more you get sustained. As everyone is going to be criticizing you and thus make you the talk of the town. This generates more fans and boosts the confidence of your already existing fans

Therefore, you need to properly portray your brand. Be active on the scene when events are happening. Do it in a way you will not look desperate or lame but rather noticed. Just being noticed may not seem like a breakthrough but, the more you’re seen, the more people will begin to wonder who you are – leading to conversations and questions that will draw them close to your craft and bi-products.

Eventually, building relationships with people, playing the “good guy game” and getting their attention. This is what happens when good companies try to advertise their products; they don’t ask people to check out their products, they GIVE THEM REASONS TO HAVE THEIR PRODUCTS. Give then reasons to support you. Nobody will support your hustle if there is nothing exceptional about your personality. Do you know people are doing you a favor being your fan? Therefore, you have to give them reasons to render such favor. Every fan you have (or will have) is making an investment in you. They are investing time, money, energy and their reputation- and it’s your job to make them feel it is a good investment. In other words, be LOYAL to your fans…

2. PACKAGE YOURSELF

You have to package yourself in a way the market won’t have a choice than to buy your product. It has been an established fact that nobody fans poverty. Therefore, appealing to pity will only ruin things. You might end up getting their pity and help for a while to help your broke life but once you have the funds; they will be like “we’re done saving your ass”. So you definitely need to package yourself and APPEAR RICH or WELL TO DO as you mustn’t be in a real sense.

Consistently pushing your image and brand by dishing out QUALITY bi-products, HD photos, Video Clips, Interview sessions, will definitely help. You obviously need to keep stepping up. Many Nigerians despise Nigerian Television Association NTA because they’ve refused to change their jingles, video quality, and studio appearance. This being said, you need to show your investors (fans) that you are progressing and their investment is actually yielding results.

Most people don’t follow artists because they love their songs but cos they like their imagery which is their fashion sense, crazy dope pictures etc….The difference between sachet water and bottle water is packaging. More respect to offering to the later because of packaging. So in building your first 1,000 fan base, playing with imagery and packaging is vital

3. EXPORT YOURSELF

You cannot be an Ajah artiste for years. It is obviously a crime to keep being an Enugu artiste or whatever town or location you are. Leverage, connect and collaborate. Think expansion always. Being stagnant and roaming around a box or a locale in no distant time will make even your very first fans i.e family and friends see you as a joke. The entertainment industry is built on a blockchain called relationship. Connecting is key. Learn to offer a heart before asking for a hand. Do not go to people asking for help, rather seek for what services you can offer. Now when I say connection, i necessary don’t mean worshiping the rich guys and trampling on the average guys. Anybody can be rich in the next second. A single hook can blow up someone. They cannot link you up if you weren’t nice. So you got to be nice. People are fanning your person. Building your first 1,000 fans requires you to push out yourself in the good sense. You might not have the funds to collaborate but relating and leveraging properly can do a lot for you.

Please note, these steps will only replicate the above results if your product, which is your talent and personality, is marketable. That is to say, you need to work on yourself to maximize these steps.

………Article Written By Onyema Courage @iam_kulqee On Twitter/Instagram

